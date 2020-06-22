App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Lack of global leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting coronavirus pandemic: WHO

Ghebreyesus did not elaborate but the WHO has been criticised by some members states, especially the United States which says it was too weak, too slow and too "China-centric" in tackling the disease.

Reuters

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat that the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday, adding that politicisation of the pandemic had made it worse.

He did not elaborate but the WHO has been criticised by some members states, especially the United States which says it was too weak, too slow and too "China-centric" in tackling the disease.

Other members have called for a review into the pandemic, with Australia urging the WHO to have more powers, enabling it to respond more quickly to a health crisis.

Close

"The world is in desperate need of national unity and global solidarity. The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual health forum organised by the World Government Summit, an event organised by Dubai.

related news

"...The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself, it's the lack of global solidarity and global leadership."

He said some parts of international health regulations needed to be strengthened to make them "more fit for purpose".

He did not say which parts, only that they needed "coordinated, predictable, transparent, broad-based and flexible funding" to be fully implemented.

He also said all countries must make universal healthcare a priority, warning the world had learnt the hard way that strong healthcare systems were "the foundation of global health security and of social and economic development".

The WHO on Friday warned the pandemic was accelerating, as global infections rose above 8.3 million people with 453,834â€‹ deaths.

Norway's health minister, Bent Hoeie, cautioned that the outbreak was "far from over".

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #Health #World Health Organization #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Remdesiver, Favipiravir antiviral drugs 'no game changers' in COVID fight, say medical experts

Remdesiver, Favipiravir antiviral drugs 'no game changers' in COVID fight, say medical experts

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's what people feel about working from home

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's what people feel about working from home

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.