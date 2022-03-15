Kerala records 1,193 fresh COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Representative image.

After reporting less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the last two days, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 1,193 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 65,23,100 in the state.

The state had reported 885 and 809 cases on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The southern state, on Tuesday, also reported 72 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 66,958, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 3 were reported in the last 24 hours, 15 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 54 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 1,034 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,47,255 and the active cases reached 8,064, the release said.

As many as 27,465 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 187 cases, followed by Kottayam (175) and Thiruvananthapuram (145), the release said.

Of the new cases, 24 were health workers, 5 from outside the state and 1,128 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 36, the release said.

There are currently 24,100 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 23,272 are in home or institutional quarantine and 828 in hospitals, the release said.