Kerala logs 26,200 fresh COVID cases, 125 deaths

Representative image

Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 fresh coronavirus cases and 125 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,09,694 and the fatalities till now to 22,126, the state government said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 16.69 per cent after testing 1,56,957 samples in the last 24 hours and with this, 3.29 crore samples have been tested till now, a state government release said.

The bulletin also said that since Wednesday, 29,209 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 40,50,665 and the number of active cases to 2,36,345.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 3,279 followed by Ernakulam 3,175, Thiruvananthapuram 2,598, Malappuram 2,452, Kozhikode 2,332, Kollam 2,124, Palakkad 1,996, Alappuzha 1,604, Kottayam 1,580, Kannur 1,532, Pathanamthitta 1,244 and Wayanad 981, the release said.

Of the new cases, 114 were health workers, 81 from outside the state and 24,999 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,006 cases, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are currently 6,08,450 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,75,731 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,719 in hospitals.