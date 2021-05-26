MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Karnataka's global tender for vaccines get response from 2 firms to supply Sputnik

Mumbai- based Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Pvt Ltd and Bengaluru-based Thulasi Systems have responded to the tender that closed on Monday, and no bids have come from major vaccine manufacturers, official sources said.

PTI
May 26, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

In response to global tender floated by Karnataka to procure two crore COVID-19 vaccines, two suppliers have come forward to supply Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Lite vaccines.

Mumbai- based Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Pvt Ltd and Bengaluru-based Thulasi Systems have responded to the tender that closed on Monday, and no bids have come from major vaccine manufacturers, official sources said.

Also Read: Sputnik V-makers have agreed to supply vaccine to Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

While Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Pvt Ltd has offered to supply Sputnik V, Thulasi Systems has said it can also supply the Sputnik Lite, single dose vaccines.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The documents including financial bids will be scrutinised, and only after that negotiations on price and other things may happen, an official said, adding that 'the government will take a final decision on procurement after going through all aspects and procedures required.' However, the government is also reportedly mulling over extending the time limit for bids, looking for more response.

With the country battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, several states have called for global tender to procure the vaccines.

The Karnataka government had recently approved Rs 843 crore for the vaccine procurement.

The state government is also directly procuring domestically manufactured vaccines- Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin- aimed at increasing the pace of vaccination in the State.

According to information shared by the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar recently, Karnataka has so far received 12,91,280 doses of Covaxin under Central quota and 1,44,170 doses under direct procurement.

While, total Covishield doses received from the Centre is 1.05 crore, 13.54 lakh doses have been purchased directly by the state.

With a shortage of vaccines, the government has limited vaccination for the 18-44 age category to only select priority groups, for now, while the vaccination to other age groups is going on slowly.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #India #Karnataka #Sputnik
first published: May 26, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Mcap might have hit $3 trn but Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath remain 60% hedged; here’s why

D-Street Talk: Mcap might have hit $3 trn but Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath remain 60% hedged; here’s why

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.