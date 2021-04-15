Karnataka Minister warns against sale of Remdesivir in black market to make a fast buck

Representative image

With reports coming in about black marketing of Remdesivir injection, which is vital for treatment of coronavirus, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday warned stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug.

"The Karnataka Health Minister has already said there is no scarcity of Remdesivir injection in the state but a false scarcity is been created in the state," he told reporters.

Bommai said there were reports that the injection is being sold at higher prices.

Also Read: Ramping production of Remdesivir to meet demand: Pharma firms

Also Read: Government fast tracks approvals for Remdesivir capacity expansion; firms commit to cut price

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The government has taken the matter seriously and will initiate stringent action against those who are making a fast buck by creating false scarcity and black marketing this important drug," he added.

According to him, the state government had faced many challenges last year.

Taking lessons from it, the government this year has taken measures well in advance and has enhanced the health infrastructure in government hospitals.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The Home Minister also said there was no shortage of vaccines in the state.

Bommai said he would be holding a meeting with senior police officials on Friday to discuss ways to protect the police force from coronavirus and also about the measures to contain the disease.

"We will monitor at every level of supply, storage and distribution of Remdesivir. We will keep a track right from pharmaceuticals to the hospitals and initiate action under the Epidemic Act," he added.