Karnataka Minister warns against sale of Remdesivir in black market to make a fast buck

"The Karnataka Health Minister has already said there is no scarcity of Remdesivir injection in the state but a false scarcity is been created in the state," he told reporters. The state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there were reports that the injection is being sold at higher prices.

PTI
April 15, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

With reports coming in about black marketing of Remdesivir injection, which is vital for treatment of coronavirus, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday warned stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug.

"The Karnataka Health Minister has already said there is no scarcity of Remdesivir injection in the state but a false scarcity is been created in the state," he told reporters.

Bommai said there were reports that the injection is being sold at higher prices.

"The government has taken the matter seriously and will initiate stringent action against those who are making a fast buck by creating false scarcity and black marketing this important drug," he added.

According to him, the state government had faced many challenges last year.

Taking lessons from it, the government this year has taken measures well in advance and has enhanced the health infrastructure in government hospitals.

The Home Minister also said there was no shortage of vaccines in the state.

Bommai said he would be holding a meeting with senior police officials on Friday to discuss ways to protect the police force from coronavirus and also about the measures to contain the disease.

"We will monitor at every level of supply, storage and distribution of Remdesivir. We will keep a track right from pharmaceuticals to the hospitals and initiate action under the Epidemic Act," he added.

PTI
first published: Apr 15, 2021 03:30 pm

