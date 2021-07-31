K Sudhakar welcomes Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's decision to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions along Kerala border

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

Former Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has welcomed the decision of newly-appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala for the fourth day running recorded more than 20,000 fresh cases on July 30 with the test positivity rate (TPR) rising to 13.61 percent and 116 more people succumbing to COVID-19.



Welcome the decision of Chief Minister @BSBommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border. Kerala recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row is alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost. #Kerala #Karnataka #CovidIsNotOver #COVID19

— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 31, 2021

“Welcome the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border. Kerala recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row is alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost,” tweeted Sudhakar on July 31.

This comes a day after Bommai said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

On rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard. "We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory testing and vaccination," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The state recorded 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on July 30, taking the total number of infections to 29,03,137 and the toll to 36,525. The day also saw 1,631 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,43,110. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of cases (426), as the city saw 366 discharges and only nine deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 23,478. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.30 percent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 1.79 percent.

Also read | COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 52.99 lakh doses administered in India on July 30

Meanwhile, in Kerala, 14,651 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,92,104 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,60,824. There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 percent.