    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the condition with which Justin Bieber has been diagnosed

    Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causes drooping, paralysis and weakness on one side of the face, which leads to difficulty in eating, emoting and closing the eye.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 11, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Singer Justin Bieber is suffering from facial paralysis.

    Pop star Justin Bieber has revealed that he has partial facial paralysis caused by a condition known as the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

    In a video he shared on Instagram on June 11, the 28-year-old told his fans that he will have to cancel shows because of the diagnosis.

    "For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," Justin Bieber said, pointing to the lack of movement on one side of his face. "This is pretty serious, as you can see."

    The condition that led to Bieber's facial paralysis is a rare neurological disorder caused by the varicella zoster virus -- the same virus that causes herpes zoster and chicken pox.

    "The virus that can remain dormant in a person who has had chickenpox as a child," US based National Organization for Rare Disorders said. "The reason why the virus reactivates and affects the facial nerve in Ramsay Hunt syndrome is unknown."

    Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

    Signs and symptoms of the disease include drooping, paralysis and weakness on one side of the face, which leads to difficulty in eating, emoting and closing the eye.

    The disorder also leads to rashes on the ear, tongue or roof of the mouth, pain in the ear and vertigo.

    Rarely, symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome include dry eyes and mouth and loss of taste.

    How is it diagnosed and treated

    To diagnose Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, health professionals conduct blood tests for varicella-zoster virus, MRI of the head and some skin tests. Rarely, they may also do a spinal tap -- pricking the spinal canal with a needle to collect cerebrospinal fluid for tests.

    For treatment, patients are prescribed anti-inflammatory and antiviral medicines. They are advised to wear eye patches to ensure there is no corneal injury.

     

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Health #Justin Bieber #Viruses
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 08:58 am
