J&J hip implant case: Time to get serious about having robust national clinical registries

Australia was the first country in the world to take regulatory action to ensure the removal of the DePuy ASR hip replacements from the market. DePuy is a division of US drug and medical devices giant Johnson & Johnson.

The Australian data showed a 5.16 percent revision rate or repeat surgery at two years for DePuy's ASR hip implant, much higher than the 1 percent expected rate a year.

This was possible, thanks to their robust National Joint Replacement Registry (NJRR) that spotted and warned of an unacceptably high need for repeat joint replacement in patients who had received an ASR hip, as early as 2007.

In 1999, the Australian government funded the establishment of the NJRR. The NJRR is a clinical registry that collects information from orthopaedic surgeons about joint replacement procedures performed in the country.

It was established in recognition of the need to actively monitor the safety and performance of medical devices once they are available in the Australian health system.

An important function of the NJRR is to monitor the lifespan of implants to determine whether there is an early and unexpected failure rate for a specific type of prosthesis relative to other similar devices.

Australian health regulator Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) makes extensive use of the data collected by the NJRR in its monitoring programs and has established an expert advisory group, the Orthopaedic Expert Working Group (OEWG). OEWG reviews the data coming from the NJRR and advices the TGA on the need for any regulatory action relating to a specific device.

This model, in which a comprehensive registry is managed by the professional body Australian Orthopaedic Association (AOA) is linked directly to the regulator with the power to act on the data coming from the registry, is regarded as a world's best practice model of post-market monitoring of medical devices.

To be sure it is not just Australia, UK and US have similar models to monitor medical devices. They make it mandatory for hospitals and independent surgeons to provide data to registries. The patient's consent data is also taken before taking the data.

What's the status in India

In India, it is strange that out of the 4,700 ASR surgeries performed in the country, just 1,080 patients could be traced. The status of remaining patients remains untraceable. This could well be in the case of other implants as well.

There is a joint replacement registry started by the professional body -- the Indian Society of Hip and Knee Surgeons (ISHKS) in 2006.

The primary goal of the registry is to give a warning sign of any implant failure at the early stage which will reduce the burden of revision and catastrophic complications. The another goal of registry is to provide feedback to participating surgeons regarding behaviour and revision rate of any implants which will substantially help the surgeon in his clinical practice.

The registry has set a goal to capture more than 90 percent of the data.

It was agreed that orthopedic surgeons will provide data on voluntary basis. But, it fell short, well below the expectations. By March 2018, 261 surgeons were providing data, while ISHKS itself has more than 600 member surgeons. There are more than 1,000 surgeons in India doing joint replacements.

"As it is voluntary, not many surgeons are willing to provide data," Dr JA Pachore told Moneycontrol.

Pachore is a leading orthopedic surgeon, was also the founding member of ISHKS.

It is estimated that close to two lakh knee replacements and 30,000-40,000 hip replacements are done in India, annually. In 2017, the ISHKS registry only received data related to 30,000 surgeries.

Pachore says that they are willing to work with the government to take this registry forward.

Given the rising osteoarthritis problem due to genetic and lifestyle changes, the hip and knee replacements are expected to more than double in next five years. The rise of joint replacements also mean that there will be a huge spike in the number of revision surgeries, which are even more complex.

There are two reasons for higher revision rates. One is the faulty implant and second is the way the procedure is performed.

A high incidence of revision surgeries coming from a particular surgeon or hospital, indicates there is something wrong. A robust registry can spot such things.

"That is also the reason why some surgeons are unwilling to part data, as they fear loss of reputation," Pachore said.

"So it is important for the government to get involved and make it mandatory for surgeons to report data," Pachore added.