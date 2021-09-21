J&J says booster shot increases protection against COVID-19

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson on September 20 said a booster shot of its vaccine, if administered two months after the first dose, increases protection against symptomatic COVID-19 infections to 94 percent among recipients in the United States.

The company shared data from its Phase 3 trials, which showed that the antibodies generated through the J&J vaccine increased four-fold when a booster shot is given after two months.

A booster shot delayed up to six months is more effective, as it leads to a 12-fold increase in antibodies, J&J said.

“We now have generated evidence that a booster shot further increases protection against COVID-19 and is expected to extend the duration of protection significantly,” the statement quoted Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, as saying.

The new data, which was cited by J&J in the press release, has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seek authorisation for its booster shot.

Notably, the company said the 94 percent efficacy rate is for the US. Globally, the J&J booster shot given about two months after the first dose is 75 percent effective against symptomatic infection, it noted, adding that it is 100 percent effective against severe and critical COVID-19 infections.

The press release also referred to real-world data which suggested that a single dose of J&J vaccine provided long-lasting protection against COVID-19-related hospitalisation, and demonstrated 81 percent effectiveness even several months after taking the dose.

"A single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that is easy to use, distribute and administer that provides strong and long-lasting protection is crucial to vaccinating the global population," Stoffels said.

The new data on a single dose shows that it is “critical to prioritise protecting as many people as possible against hospitalisation and death, given the continued spread of COVID-19 and rapidly emerging variants,” the release noted.

Around 14.8 million residents in the United States have received a single dose of the J&J vaccine. With the company now claiming that its booster shot increases the immunity level to 94 percent, it is expected that the FDA may authorise a second dose of the vaccine.

The data was released at a time when the Biden administration has rolled out plans to give booster shots to those who were given the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The booster or third dose is expected to be first administered to senior citizens aged above 65, along with those categorised as vulnerable due to sufferance from comorbidities.