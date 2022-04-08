English
    Japan recognises Covaxin to facilitate travel from April 10: Bharat Biotech

    "The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

    PTI
    April 08, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Japan has included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines, a move aimed at facilitating travel between the two countries.

    "The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

    Various countries including Australia, have recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel.



    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #COVAXIN #COVID-19 vaccine #India #Japan
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 03:43 pm
