Jammu and Kashmir reports over 1,000 dengue cases, authorities intensify preventive measures

A total of 1,078 cases of dengue have been reported in the Union Territory with the majority of cases in districts of Jammu (659), Kathua (194) and Samba (94), the officials said.

PTI
November 06, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue with the majority of 659 cases recorded in Jammu district, prompting authorities to intensify preventive measures to contain the menace, officials said.

Ten sentinel surveillance hospitals with diagnostic facilities are functional in the division, they said.

A total of 1,078 cases of dengue have been reported in the Union Territory with the majority of cases in districts of Jammu (659), Kathua (194) and Samba (94), the officials said.

The malariologist office and civic bodies have intensified the preventive measures to control the rising cases of dengue in the Jammu division, they said.

They have intensified the ongoing vector-control activities.

In collaboration with the Jammu Municipal Corporation, thermal fogging has been conducted to kill mosquitoes in a phased manner covering 75 wards of Jammu urban areas.

Similar activities are being carried out in other districts like Samba, Kathua and Udhampur.

Keeping in view the upsurge of cases, 155 beds have been dedicated for patients at GMC Jammu and all district hospitals, the officials said.
PTI
first published: Nov 6, 2021 10:52 am

