you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Italian tourist's wife tested positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital

'The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and samples were collected. The report indicates positive signs of the virus in her. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to the NIV, Pune,' the official of the Rajasthan Health Department said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on March 3 and his samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said.

"The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and samples were collected. The report indicates positive signs of the virus in her. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to the NIV, Pune," the official of the Rajasthan Health Department said.

The Italian couple has been kept in isolation at the Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital here.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

