you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Mar 22, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

IT platform for Ayushman Bharat will be ready by June end, says Health Secretary

IT platform will be ready by end June and testing will start by July, says health secy Preeti Sudan.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Yesterday, the cabinet gave a nod for the government's ambitious healthcare scheme "Ayushman Bharat" which aims to provide health cover worth Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families every year.-Rituparna Bhuyan caught up with Alok Saxena, joint secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Preeti Sudan, secretary, Health, while Alok Saxena said that insurance companies are completely on board the scheme, Preeti Sudan said that IT system for Ayushman Bharat is being worked on.

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

