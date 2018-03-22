IT platform for Ayushman Bharat will be ready by June end, says Health Secretary

IT platform will be ready by end June and testing will start by July, says health secy Preeti Sudan. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

Yesterday, the cabinet gave a nod for the government's ambitious healthcare scheme "Ayushman Bharat" which aims to provide health cover worth Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families every year.-Rituparna Bhuyan caught up with Alok Saxena, joint secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Preeti Sudan, secretary, Health, while Alok Saxena said that insurance companies are completely on board the scheme, Preeti Sudan said that IT system for Ayushman Bharat is being worked on.