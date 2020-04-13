App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is hydroxychloroquine a miracle cure for COVID-19? Here's everything you need to know

Here are the answers to all your questions related to 'hydroxychloroquine' drug.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India is set to begin shipping the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States after President Donald Trump touted it as a potential weapon to fight against the coronavirus. India being the world’s largest producer of HCQ has banned its export last month to secure its own supplies. Take a look on the pictures below to know what is hydroxychloroquine and why is it in debate now. (Image: News18 Creative)
India has started shipping the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States after President Donald Trump touted it as a potential weapon to fight against the coronavirus. India being the world’s largest producer of HCQ has banned its export last month to secure its own supplies. Take a look on the pictures below to know what is hydroxychloroquine and why is it in debate now. (Image: News18 Creative)

What is hydroxychloroquine? (Image: News18 Creative)
What is hydroxychloroquine? (Image: News18 Creative)

How it shot to fame? (Image: News18 Creative)
How it shot to fame? (Image: News18 Creative)

What does the study says? (Image: News18 Creative)
What does the study says? (Image: News18 Creative)

Is it a miracle cure for COVID-19? (Image: News18 Creative)
Is it a miracle cure for COVID-19? (Image: News18 Creative)

How HCQ works? (Image: News18 Creative)
How HCQ works? (Image: News18 Creative)

Current status of HCQ testing (Image: News18 Creative)
Current status of HCQ testing (Image: News18 Creative)

Hydroxychloroquine in India (Image: News18 Creative)
Hydroxychloroquine in India (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #health department #India #Slideshow #world

