Interview I Government can regulate emergency, essential health treatment costs in private hospitals: Azad Moopen, founder chairman and MD, Aster DM Healthcare 

Dr Azad Moopen opened a single-doctor clinic in Dubai in 1987 before going on to build Aster DM Healthcare, which now has 632 facilities- 29 hospitals, 120 clinics, 371 pharmacies and 114 labs and patient experience centres spread across seven countries. The company has a presence in several Gulf Cooperation Council states and is emerging as a major healthcare chain in India. In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Dr. Moopen spoke about Aster DM Healthcare’s expansion plans in India and stressed the need for governments to adopt a balanced approach in regulating private entities. Edited excerpts:

What are your expansion plans in India? We hear that your company is trying to move into cities where it has a limited or no footprint?

We are already present in many cities in Southern India and we plan to cover more cities in the region. In Kerala, we are looking at Trivandrum as well as Kasaragod. We are also planning to enter Tamil Nadu and over the next three years, we will build a hospital as well as pharmacies and labs there. We have already started labs and pharmacies, but the hospital may take two-three years to come up. Apart from that, we are also looking at new geographies--new regions and states -- and the possibilities are currently being explored. But more importantly, I wanted to highlight that instead of greenfield projects., we are looking at a new model called brownfield wherein we will take over operations management of existing hospitals in Tier 2 cities or even Tier 3 cities...

Are there any plans to venture into the hinterland, most of which has very rudimentary healthcare delivery systems?

Our plan is that gradually we will expand to other areas but we don’t want to spread ourselves too thin... Keeping our management bandwidth as well as the capex outlay in mind, we want to spread out only gradually. So for the time being, at least for next two-three years, we will mainly focus on the South. But we are now looking at spreading our labs, pharmacies and virtual care in North India. We are also going into the Tier 2 and 3 cities through our operations management model, where we are going to hospitals, taking our doctors, our equipment. The idea is to support such hospitals so that there is better care available in such places.

At the moment, what do you think are the biggest challenge for a healthcare company like yours to operate in India?

The greatest challenge is the availability of trained manpower. There is a challenge of finding trained doctors and especially nurses; then attrition among nurses—which is in the range of 35 to 40 percent--is a major problem. And it’s not so only for us but for any healthcare group, for that matter, as one-third of our nurses go out of the system and we have to get new people. And it’s not easy to get them also because many of them go for jobs outside the country and even to Western countries. In fact, we are slightly better placed because we also have operations outside India and some of them, who leave India, come to our hospitals abroad. Then there is a problem of wanting to join government schemes such as Central Group Health Scheme or Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) but the rates offered are low and also there is a major problem of delayed payments.

So none of your hospitals are empanelled under PMJAY?

We have a medical college, which is not part of Aster, which is part of a trust that we have, and that is part of PMJAY. As for other hospitals, we would like to join the programme, but at the rates offered, it is not possible for us to meet our costs. But what we can do is join it at a ‘no profit-no loss basis.’ And that can happen if we go to into Tier 2and 3 cities through brownfield projects and there would be a large number of PMJAY beneficiaries there.

But my hope is that at least for tertiary care as well as advanced treatment, the rates would go up as many of these small hospitals can only do things like normal deliveries or other normal surgeries. But people like us who can do advanced surgeries or advanced procedures in the fields of cardiac or neuro and organ transplants, PMJAY rates should get better. It’s a fantastic scheme and I really appreciate the government for bringing it out. But the rates prevent us for taking it up. There are discussions happening around the rates.

In India, where a large part of healthcare expenses continues to be out of pocket, what role do you see for a private healthcare company like yours in improving access and affordability of healthcare?

If you look at our establishments, our ARPOB, or average revenue per occupied bed, in the Tier 2 and 3 cities where we are operating is 50 percent of what we charge in a Tier 1 city. For instance, ARPOB in a Bangaluru hospital may be Rs. 55,000-60,000 in comparison to Calicut, where it is Rs. 25,000. So, there is a significant accessibility which we have created by going into the Tier 2 cities but we would like to go even further...we are reducing the overall cost of healthcare delivery, allowing more people to avail of our services. It means that due to the subsidy, profit margins may be a bit low as there may also be a slight cost increase in salaries but when we go to small towns, there are also higher volumes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a great disruption as well as a unique opportunity for many healthcare companies. What has been your experience and what are the lessons you think we as a country should have learnt from it?

COVID-19 definitely has been a big reset for all of us in all ways and healthcare has been in the forefront of that and I am very happy that we could provide a significant amount of help to the people. Our teams, including the frontline workers, doctors, nurses and others, worked very hard during the worst of the pandemic phases and we also started a lot of field hospitals at that time when there was an issue regarding the availability of beds. We did a lot of work apart from just sticking to whatever we could do in the hospitals.

I think the important lesson we have learnt is capacity building. We should always think ahead of time and foresee the worst that could happen. We, for instance, built capacity for oxygen when we realized suddenly that oxygen plants are not there in hospitals. So it’s very important that we keep healthcare at the top when it comes to prioritization of matters. What I feel is that a country like India, which spends less than 3 percent of GDP for health care, should increase it to at least 5 to 6 percent. Of even that 3 percent, half is contributed by the private sector.

Many developed countries spend 10 percent of their GPD on health-- the US spends 18 percent of GDP for healthcare. And even our neighboruing countries tend to spend 5 to 6% on health. Our spending on healthcare has to go up if we have to have a decent healthcare delivery system.

A lot of people feel that the private healthcare system--hospitals, labs and diagnostics -- are largely unregulated and also exploitative from a patient’s point of view. What are your views on this? Do you think there is a need or space for regulation of private, corporate entities in healthcare?

I fully agree that there has to be standardization as well as accreditation...healthcare is a very sensitive area and there has to be accreditation of the hospitals and other healthcare facilities, even the labs and other places have to be accredited mandatorily by the government...and also there has to be regulation of medical professionals... (they need to be) properly licensed (and need regular renewals) of the license. As far as regulating treatment cost is concerned, the government has to also look at what is the actual cost involved. They can’t mandatorily decide the same rates for different types of hospitals... If, for example, there is a hospital that is not maintaining standards and not keeping whatever is required for ensuring patients’ safety, they cannot have the same rate for treatment as compared to a hospital which has these in place. I think at least in emergency as well as essential services, there should be price control by the government but, when it comes to other areas, the private sector is making huge investments to bring in quality healthcare. They also have the challenges of meeting demands from funding agencies, from shareholders and all of these factors need to be kept in mind. It’s not like the money is coming free of cost and there is no responsibility for that.