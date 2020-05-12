International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

When it comes to topical Twitter meme content, Mumbai Police always has its ‘A-game’ on. Even as the police force is battling to ensure the nationwide corona-induced lockdown, it has not lost its touch with humour.

Throughout the past two months, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has been regaling its audience with captivating content to spread awareness on the outbreak.

On May 12, they took the opportunity to thank all healthcare workers while commemorating their contributions to mankind on International Nurses Day.



Nurse Mamu log ko bhi apna Thank You!

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 12, 2020

However, instead of throwing facts and figures at its Twitter followers, the Mumbai Police shared an illustration of a nurse with a heart-warming and catchy caption borrowed from Bollywood comedy film Munna Bhai MBBS.They also thanked the male nurses in another tweet, also written in Munna Bhai’s “tapori” style.There was a scene in the movie where lead actor Sanjay Dutt (Munna Bhai) had said the dialogue: “Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai.... Mereko tumko thank you bolne ka hai.”