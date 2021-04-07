English
India's Serum Institute asks government for $403 million to boost AstraZeneca vaccine output

About 90 percent of the 86 million doses India has administered since mid-January have come from the Serum Institute of India, with the rest accounted for by a domestic vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which is also struggling to boost output.

Reuters
April 07, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)


The Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, has asked the government for a grant of 30 billion rupees ($402.97 million) to increase its capacity to make AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.


It is seeking the money to ramp up monthly production to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, noting output was currently around 65-70 million doses a month.


The company is making vaccine doses for dozens of mainly poorer countries, though it has supplied Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia due to AstraZeneca production issues elsewhere.


About 90 percent of the 86 million doses India has administered since mid-January have come from the institute, with the rest accounted for by a domestic vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which is also struggling to boost output.


Some Indian states have complained of a vaccine shortage even though immunisations are currently limited to front-line workers and people aged over 45, or 400 million of India’s 1.35 billion people.

Reuters
first published: Apr 7, 2021 07:19 pm

