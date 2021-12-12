India’s Largest Vaccine Awareness Campaign Prepares For A Grand Convergence

Network18 along with Federal Bank’s initiative, Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, India’s largest campaign drive is set to culminate the first phase in a grand telethon on Sunday, 12th, December. Launched in April soon after the deadly second wave enveloped the country, the campaign started playing an instrumental role in fighting resistance to vaccines and increasing mass awareness.

Hosted by Sheeren Bhan, Anand Narasimhan, and other leading Network18 anchors, the telethon will have renowned leaders from government bodies including Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra, and Anurag Thakur, Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports among others. The event will also host celebrated personalities like sports star Neeraj Chopra, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and various industry leaders.

The 4-hour telethon will capture a glimpse of milestones achieved during the first phase of the campaign. While providing an inkling of Sanjeevani's journey through the past 8 months, the show will also unveil the next phase of the initiative. To highlight the current state of vaccination in the country, a city-wise vaccination report card will be shown. Additionally, the star-studded event will acknowledge the real life heroes who have tirelessly worked to help people during the pandemic.

Advocating vaccine uptakes and amplifying vaccine awareness, the mega program has taken the immunisation drive to the interiors of the nation. Using Sanjeevani Gaadi to reach out to people in villages, Sanjeevani has been persuading people to get inoculated. Travelling across all the villages in five badly affected districts, the van has sensitised people and built their belief in the vaccine. With the help of NGO partners United Way of Mumbai and health partner Apollo 24x7, Sanjeevani has led the way to safety from COVID-19. There has been a remarkable shift in people’s perception about vaccines and to celebrate the journey from ‘fear to belief’, the telethon will once again bring vaccine discourse under spotlight. It will air at 12 pm on all Network18 TV and its digital platforms.