India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 35.75 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 35.75 crore with over 45 Lakh vaccine doses being administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, more than 10.57 crore vaccine doses were administered in the age group of 18-44 years.

On Day-171 of the vaccination drive (July 5), out of total 45,82,246 vaccine doses that were given, 27,88,440 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 17,93,806 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

The ministry said 20,74,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,709 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Cumulatively, 10,28,40,418 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 29,28,112 have received their second.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.