India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; no fresh deaths in 21 states, UTs

Source: Reuters

India's tally of active COVID-19 cases fell below the 1.5-lakh mark on Tuesday and was pegged at 1,47,306, comprising 1.34 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said, highlighting 21 states and UTs have not reported fresh fatalities in a 24-hour-period.

A total of 10,584 new infections and 13,255 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, leading to a net decline of 2,749 cases in the total active caseload, it said.

India's daily positivity rate remains below 3 percent, the ministry noted.

The country reported 78 new COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as it underlined that a steady decline is being observed in the number of daily new deaths.

It added that 21 states and union territories have not reported any fresh COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

These are Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Till 8 am on February 23, the vaccination coverage stood at 1,17,45,552 through 2,44,877 sessions, as per the ministry's provisional report. The figure includes 64,51,251 healthcare workers, who were administered the first dose, 12,58,177 healthcare workers, who were given the second dose, and 40,36,124 frontline workers, who got the first dose of the vaccine.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after the receipt of the first dose. Inoculation of frontline workers started on February 2.

On the 38th day of the inoculation drive on February 22, 6,28,696 vaccine doses were administered — 3,38,373 beneficiaries (healthcare and frontline workers) were given the first dose and 2,90,323 healthcare workers received their second dose.

The ministry said 51.66 percent of the total vaccine doses are concentrated in seven states. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4 percent (12,26,775 doses).

Further, it said that 61.15 percent of the second doses administered were concentrated in eight states. Karnataka alone accounts for 11.13 percent of these (1,40,076 doses).

The number of cumulative recoveries in India has surged to 1.07 crore (1,07,12,665), the ministry said.

"The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,565,359 as on date," it added.

The ministry noted that 84 percent of the new cases were reported from six states. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases, followed by Kerala (2,212) and Tamil Nadu (449).

Also, six states accounted for 84.62 percent of the fresh fatalities. Maharashtra reported 18 deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 and Punjab 15, the ministry said.