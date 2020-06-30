Indian Railways begins tatkal bookings for special trains

Indian Railways (IR) has started tatkal bookings for all special trains from June 29, 2020, a Central Railways (CR) official said. This will be applicable on journeys commencing from June 30, 2020, they added.

Special trains are those which have their serial number beginning with 0. IR at present operates 230 special trains (15 pairs) that were started to help migrants reach their hometowns during the lockdown after usual train services were halted to combat the coronavirus pandemic.



“Tatkal Booking will commence from 29/06/2020 in all Special Trains (starting with 0 numbers) for journey commencing from 30/06/2020 onwards,” Chief Public Relations Officer – CR tweeted.

Bookings under tatkal quota are conducted a day before the journey (post 10 am for AC seats, post 11 am for sleeper seats). These can be bought through the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application.

Prior to this railways had re-started 30 days advance bookings for special trains at railway station reservation counters.

This was implemented with effect for journeys starting May 31, and allowed passengers to book in person, at computerised PRS counters, Post Offices and Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras rather than the IRCTC website alone.

The Railways had also said that Reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets and waiting-list tickets will be issued in these trains but waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board the trains.