English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Indian companies stay put in Russia but pharma exports could be hit

    Dr Reddy's, India's fourth-biggest pharmaceutical company by market value, sells pain killers and other medicines in Russia. It is the main distributor in India for Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines.

    Reuters
    March 09, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

    Indian pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Wednesday it was focused on business continuity in and around Russia, as Indian drug exporters brace for temporary disruptions to sales due to the Ukraine crisis.

    No Indian company has publicly withdrawn from Russia and New Delhi has declined to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, despite pressure from the United States to do so. Western companies such as McDonald's, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks have stopped sales of their best-known products in Russia.

    "We have had a presence in the region for over three decades," a Dr. Reddy's spokesperson said in an email.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Market Updates

    "Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our first and foremost priority, along with measures to meet patient needs and business continuity. Overall, we are monitoring evolving developments closely and preparing accordingly."

    Close

    Related stories

    It declined to say if it would raise or scale back investments in Russia, which accounted for more than 8 percent of its total sales of 189.7 billion rupees ($2.47 billion) in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31.

    Dr Reddy's, India's fourth-biggest pharmaceutical company by market value, sells pain killers and other medicines in Russia. It is the main distributor in India for Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines.

    Executives at Indian pharma companies Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Lifesciences said they saw little or no impact on sales due to the Ukraine conflict.

    But the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) told Reuters that prices of raw materials derived from benzene or other petroleum products would rise due to the war, and pharmaceutical exporters would have to seek buyers elsewhere.

    "Overall demand for medicines will not go down, but there may be a temporary disruption," said IDMA President Viranchi Shah.

    "The problematic thing is managing payments from Russia" because of Western sanctions. "It will take some time to be addressed as an alternate mechanism will be required to be put in place," he said.

    An Indian government official, who declined to be named, said the country was confident of finding alternative markets for its pharmaceutical industry if needed.

    At $173.7 million, pharmaceuticals accounted for 30 percent of India’s total exports to Ukraine between April and December last year. Sales to Russia during the period reached $386 million, or 15 percent of the total shipments to the country.

    The Indian embassy says there are an estimated 300 Indian companies in Russia, most of them involved in trading tea, coffee, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, rice, spices, leather footwear, granite, I.T. services and garments.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd #Health #Indian pharma industry #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 04:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.