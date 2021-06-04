India witnessing 68 % decline in daily COVID-19 caseload; health officials urge caution as states lift curbs

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul addressed a Health Ministry briefing on June 1 (Image: ANI)
India has overtaken the United States of America in terms of number of people who have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as per Our World in Data, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member said on June 4.
There has been consistent improvement in the pandemic situation, Dr Paul said, adding that the test positive rate has also been declining. But, he said, that doesn’t mean we stop enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour norms.
“India has, till last night, administered 17.2 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Our World in Data. US, till the same time, had administered 16.9 crore doses (first dose). So, we have overtaken US in terms of people who have been given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr VK Paul told reporters in Health Ministry presser.
Based at the University of Oxford, Our World in Data is a scientific online publication that focuses on large global problems, including the pandemic.
In the past 24 hours, India recorded 1.32 lakh fresh cases while the active caseload further declined to 16,35,993, as per the Health Ministry data.
The Health Ministry said that India is witnessing 68 percent decline in daily caseload. “If we analyse data in comparison to May 7 highest reported peak, we are recording a 68 percent decline in daily cases. 66% of new cases are coming effectively from 5 States and rest are coming from 31 States/UTs which indicates that we're able to control the virus locally,” the Ministry said.
The Health Ministry officials said that over 60 percent elderly population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. “We have to buy time to ensure high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved,” the Ministry said.
India, has, far, administered 22.41 crore vaccine doses, as per the Ministry records.
The Ministry however emphasised that the consistent improvement in the pandemic situation and the test positive rate has been possible as a result of an effort and this effort needs to be continued in a calibrated manner to keep the virus away.
“Masks and restrictions have helped in containing the virus. Decline didn't happen automatically,” he said.
The Ministry said that there has been a consistent increase in recovery rate, currently at 93.1 percent. “As many as 377 districts reporting less than 5 percent case positivity currently,” said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry at the presser.