India tops global survey on COVID-19 vaccination intent; rising hesitancy in many countries

Indians are the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available, even as people in 10 out of 15 countries showed a growing reluctance about getting vaccinated, according to a global survey.

In the World Economic Forum/Ipsos survey of 18,526 adults from 15 countries, 73 percent said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if available, down from 77 percent in August. While vaccination intent has remained unchanged at 87 percent in India since August, it has declined in 10 of the 15 countries surveyed, most of all in China, Australia, Spain, and Brazil.

Globally, the two main reasons for not wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine are concerns about side effects (cited by 34 percent) and concerns about clinical trials moving too fast (cited by another 33 percent). In India also, 34 percent respondents said they are worried about side effects, while 16 percent are concerned about fast-moving trials.

Besides, one in ten persons globally said they are against vaccines in general (19 percent in India), while another 10 percent said they don't think a vaccine will be effective (14 percent in India), and 8 percent cited a low risk of getting COVID-19 (14 percent in India), as per the survey.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said the latest survey has shown a growing reluctance to receive a vaccine, despite progress made by numerous pharmaceutical companies working on vaccine trials and international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi and CEPI working to ensure any future solution is available for those most in need.

Arnaud Bernaert, Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare at the WEF, said, "This drop in vaccine confidence is a remarkable and sad trend as we edge closer to a possible vaccine roll-out."

"The numbers are significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine to manage the disease and to see an end to the cycle of new lockdowns and restrictions. It is critical that governments and the private sector come together to build trust in the next steps. It's important to know that when a vaccine is ready, it will make a difference," Bernaert added. The survey also asked the respondents how soon after a vaccine becomes available would they get one.

Nearly half of the adults globally said they would get vaccinated within three months after the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all (54 percent in India). Globally, 72 percent said they would get vaccinated within a year (82 percent in India).

The WHO had called 'public hesitancy towards vaccination' as one of the top-10 threats to global health in 2019, affecting not only public health but businesses and economies also. The survey was conducted by leading market research company Ipsos from October 8-13, 2020, with a sample of 18,526 adults in the US, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, and the UK.

The survey also put Indians as being the second most optimistic about availability of a COVID-19 vaccine soon — 34 percent expecting it within three months and 72 percent within six months. China topped the chart with 37 percent expecting a vaccine in three months and 75 percent in six months. Globally, 16 percent expect the first vaccine for general use in three months and 45 percent in six months.

More than 4.8 crore people have tested positive for the virus so far globally, while more than 12 lakh have died. India's COVID-19 caseload has crossed past 84 lakh, while nearly 1.25 lakh have died.