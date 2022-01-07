India to become hub for COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch

Representative image: Reuters

India will become the largest global hub for Covid-19 antiviral general drug production after the drug controller granted emergency-use authorisation to several pharmaceutical companies in the country to manufacture and market generic versions of molnupiravir, Fitch Solutions said Friday.

Increased access to molnupiravir will keep hospitalisations and deaths in India to a manageable level as Omicron infections rise, Fitch Solutions said in a report.

Those granted authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Natco Pharma, Viatris, Hetero Drugs and Mankind Pharma.

Lagevrio (Molnupiravir) was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and it is the first ever oral antiviral drug for the treatment of high-risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Following the authorisation, Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are set to release molnupiravir capsules in the coming weeks, and the rest of the companies will follow.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"This will make India the largest global hub for Covid-19 antiviral generic drug productions,” it said.

"The efficacy of molnupiravir during its MOVe-OUT phase III trial has been largely promising, with a 50 reduction in hospitalisation and death in early-stage infections.”

However, safety concerns remain on its risk of inducing harmful mutagenesis if the drug is prescribed globally, creating the potential for new Covid-19 strains.

The Covid-19 second wave in India peaked during April and May 2021 when daily averages cases topped 4 lakh. Caseloads have dropped significantly since then, with the national tally remaining one under 10,000 cases per day for the rest of the year.

However, in recent days, there has been a surge in daily Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant which is set to overtake Delta as the dominant variant.

On January 6, 2022, Covid-19 cases increased to 1,17,100 with 3,007 of these cases confirmed as the Omicron variant, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

"Moreover, India continues to lag behind in its Covid-19 Vaccine rollout target as 44.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated,” Fitch Solutions said quoting Our World In Data.

"Therefore, given the slow vaccination and recent sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, generic versions of molnupiravir could significantly reduce risk of hospitalization admission or deaths."

Generic molnupiravir will increase access in India and other low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), while simplifying current supply chain obstacles, it said.

A full five-day treatment course with molnupiravir in the US costs around USD 712 (Rs 52,909).

Generic versions of the drug will cost between USD 18.79 (about Rs 1,400) to USD 21.48 (about Rs 1,600) for a five-day course, which is significantly lower, according to Fitch Solutions.

For instance, Dr. Reddy has set the price of its molnupiravir generic version, molflu, at USD 0.4693 (Rs 35) per capsule and USD 18.79 (Rs 1,400) for a five-day course of 40 capsules.

"With this relatively low cost, we expect molnupiravir generic versions to significantly increase access in India and other LMICs after regulatory approvals,” it said.

Moreover, these oral antiviral drugs will lead to lower costs of transport and distribution compared with Covid-19 intravenous antivirals such as Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab) or Veklury (remdesivir).

Having a solid, compact form, oral drugs does not need containment requirement of glass vials and the tablets can be tightly packed without risk of breakage.

Similarly, a larger quantity of the drug can be contained within a set space, increasing the rate at which the drug can be distributed, it added.