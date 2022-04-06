India reports first case of COVID variant XE in Mumbai

India on April 6 reported its first case of coronavirus XE variant in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported citing Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

“Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13 percent (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID-19," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The World Health Organization had flagged the emergence of a new coronavirus variant XE-- a hybrid of the BA.1 and BA.2 variations of Omicron.

The variant was detected in the United Kingdom in January, the global health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update.

“>600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since,” the World Health Organization added. “Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of ~10% as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation.”

WHO had added that it continues to closely monitor recombinant variants and will issue updates when it has more evidence.

Earlier in the day, the BMC said that all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 years in Mumbai have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The BMC added it has administered 92,42,888 second doses as on Tuesday against the original target of 92,36,500.

BMC executive health officer Mangala Gomare confirmed that Mumbai has achieved the full vaccination milestone, more than 14 months after the nationwide roll-out of the coronavirus inoculation drive.

"So far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18 plus segment, achieving 111 per cent vaccination of this age group. In the 12 plus population, the city has achieved 93 per cent vaccination," an official said.

Meanwhile, the financial capital on Tuesday reported 56 COVID-19 cases, which is a three-fold rise from the addition to the tally a day earlier, taking the infection count here 10,58,185, a civic official said.

The number of cases added to the tally on Monday stood at 18, he said, adding that the cases detected in a day had gone over the 50-mark for the first time since March 28.