you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

India says Johnson & Johnson interested in making COVID-19 vaccine in country

India also currently has no concern over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is being used in the country's massive inoculation campaign, Vinod Kumar Paul said.

Reuters
February 09, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Johnson & Johnson is interested in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine in India, a government official told a news conference on Tuesday.

India also currently has no concern over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is being used in the country's massive inoculation campaign, Vinod Kumar Paul said.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #India #Johnson & Johnson #VK Paul
first published: Feb 9, 2021 05:15 pm

