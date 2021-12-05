India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies

Representative image. (Reuters)

India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls.

The eastern state of Bihar added 2,426 unrecorded deaths while the southern state of Kerala added 263 deaths to their tallies on Sunday, a federal health ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

The revised figures took single-day deaths to 2,796, the highest since July 21, according to a Reuters tally.

A devastating second wave in March and April this year saw thousands of deaths and millions affected.

Indian states have continued to add unreported COVID-19 deaths in recent months, lending weight to some medical experts’ opinions that such deaths are much higher than the reported number of 473,326.