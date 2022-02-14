India reports 24% decline in new COVID-19 cases, active cases down by nearly 11%

India has reported 34,113 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period, marking a decline of 23.9 percent in the fresh infections in a day.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is now 4,26,65, 534.

A total of 346 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in a day, taking the toll due to coronavirus in India to 5,09,011. The highest deaths in a day-69- were registered in Kerala, which also reported 77 deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise.

West Bengal and Karnataka reported 27 deaths each, followed by Odisha which recorded 22 fatalities in a day. India now has 4,78,882 active cases, down from 5,37, 045 cases a day before which indicates a decline of 10.8 percent in the 24-hour period.

New COVID-19 guidelines come into force

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Kerala reported the biggest fall in active COVID-19 cases with the total tally of active cases coming down by 21,014. Maharashtra, which has also been seeing a high number of daily cases for a long time, also reported a decline of 6,330 in the tally of active COVID-19 cases.

As 91,930 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries after the infectious disease has now gone up to 4,16,77,641. This also raised the recovery rate in India to 97.68 percent.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate in the country now is 3.19 percent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is 3.99 percent.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises health worker for administering over 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

A total of 75.18 crore total tests have been carried out in India so far of which 10,67,908 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that 172.95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.