India records nearly 20% fall in daily COVID-19 cases, 10% decline in active cases

India has reported 16,051 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 19.6 per cent lower than the previous day while the number of active cases, too, continued to decline swiftly.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country stands at 2,02, 131—9.8 per cent lower than the previous day. Active cases now make up less than 0.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,28,22, 473.

A total of 206 COVID-19 deaths were logged in 24 hours, taking the toll of fatalities due to the infectious disease to 5,12,109. Kerala continued to report backlog deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise registering 44 backlog deaths.

The state also recorded the most deaths in India in a day --48--followed by Karnataka and Odisha which reported 18 and 17 fatalities, respectively.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The daily test positivity rate in India was 1.93 per cent on February 21 while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate came down to 2.12 per cent.

The states cumulatively registered 37,901 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,21,24,284 and the recovery rate to 98.33 per cent.

The health ministry said that a total of 76.01 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 8,31,087 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 175.46 crore vaccine doses have also been administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus, as per details shared.