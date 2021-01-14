India records less than 20,000 new COVID cases daily since last 7 days: Health Ministry

(Image: Reuters)

The ongoing trend of contraction of India’s daily new COVID-19 cases continued with the country recording less than 20,000 daily new infections since the last seven days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a span of 24 hours, only 16,946 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India.

In the same period, the country also registered 17,652 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 904 cases in the active caseload, the ministry said.

Daily deaths due to the coronavirus infection in India are on a sustained decline.

Less than 300 daily deaths have been registered for the last 20 days, the ministry highlighted. India’s case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent as on date.

A total of 22 states and union territories have case fatality rate less than the national average, it said.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,13,603.

The share of the active cases in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.03 percent.

Twenty-five states and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.

India’s total recoveries stand at 10,146,763, the ministry said, adding that 82.67 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,158 newly-recovered cases.

A total of 3,009 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 930 in Chhattisgarh.

About 76.45 percent of the new COVID-19 cases are from seven states and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,004.

It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,556 and 746 new cases, respectively.

A total of 198 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states/union territories account for 75.76 percent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum of 70 casualties.

Kerala and West Bengal followed with 26 and 18 daily deaths, respectively.