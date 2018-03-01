India looking to eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025: Union Health Minister J P Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today said while other countries have set a target to eliminate Tuberculosis by 2030, India was looking forward to eradicating the disease by 2025.

Nadda was speaking at a national conference of the National Medicos Organization organised here today, according to an official release.

He said the central government has set a target to establish government or private medical colleges in each district of the country.

On the occasion, Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu said the current government has given a new direction to the medical sector.