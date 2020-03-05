India-EU Summit: PM Modi's Brussels visit postponed due to Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was supposed to visit Brussels in a few days for the India-European Union (EU) Summit, has stalled his plans for the time being due to Coronavirus.

Belgium, which was supposed to host the annual India-European Union Summit on March 13, has reported 23 Coronavirus cases, of which 10 were from Brussels itself. In view of the development, the Prime Minister’s visit and the summit – both have been rescheduled.

According to an India Today report, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on March 5, that the delegates of all the countries have decided it would be best to avoid travel now, given the rate at which the disease has been spreading worldwide.

Eighty countries have reported patients who are suffering from the deadly disease that has killed around 3,200 people across the world and infected nearly a lakh more.

During a routine media briefing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told media persons that the diplomatic meet will be postponed to a date convenient for all parties, which has not been decided yet.

He added: “The decision has been taken in the spirit of close cooperation between the EU and India, who share the same concerns and commitment to global health and hope the outbreak is contained soon.”

The PM’s Bangladesh visit, has, however, not been rescheduled, the MEA informed.