India adds 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI
November 06, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Image: Shutterstock

India on Saturday recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 33 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent.

It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India’s caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
