 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Increase taxes on tobacco products, disincentivize consumption: Parliamentary panel to govt

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

The Committee has recommended the government to abolish designated smoking areas in airports, hotels, and restaurants and encourage a smoke free policy in organisations.

Noting that there is an urgent need to disincentivize the consumption of tobacco and alcohol in the country, a parliamentary standing committee on health has asked the Centre to formulate effective policies on alcohol and tobacco control.

“India has one of the lowest prices for tobacco products and there is a need to increase taxes on tobacco products. The Committee accordingly recommends the Government to raise taxes on tobacco and utilize the additional revenue gained for cancer prevention and awareness,” the committee said in a report tabled in Parliament.

The Committee has recommended the government to abolish designated smoking areas in airports, hotels, and restaurants and encourage a smoke-free policy in organisations.

The parliamentary panel in the report ‘Cancer care plan and management: Prevention, Diagnosis, Research and affordability of cancer treatment’ recommended the government to prohibit single stick sales of cigarettes and lay stringent penalties and fines on offenders.

The parliamentary panel has also called for making Cancer a notifiable disease so that cancer deaths are mandatorily required to be reported to the government machinery.

“The Committee strongly believes that making Cancer a "Notified Disease" will surely ensure a robust database of the cancer deaths but also help in determining the accurate incidence and prevalence of Cancer in the country.,” the panel said.