In schools, 93% teaching staff, 87% non-teaching staff fully or partially vaccinated: Govt

Over 93 per cent teaching staff and 87 per cent non-teaching staff in schools across the country have been either fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with four states achieving 100 per cent coverage, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted state-wise data on the vaccination status of teaching and non-teaching staff employed in schools in response to a written question.

Delhi has achieved 98.45 per cent vaccination among teaching and 98.40 per cent among non-teaching staff.

According to the data, states where 100 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Tirupura.

In terms of state-wise breakup, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 91.9 per cent vaccination among teaching and 88.3 per cent among non-teaching staff; Uttarakhand has recorded 95.2 per cent among teaching and 95.25 per cent among non-teaching staff; and Odisha has achieved 95.65 per cent vaccination among teaching and 93.29 per cent among non-teaching staff.

Kerala has recorded 97.39 per cent vaccination among teaching and 97.84 per cent among non-teaching staff and in Bihar 98.9 per cent teaching staff and 96.6 per cent non-teaching staff have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, several states still have low vaccination coverage among non-teaching staff.

For instance, in Andhra Pradesh, 63.85 per cent non-teaching staff has been vaccinated compared to 96.42 per cent among teaching staff.

In Manipur, 70.34 per cent of non-teaching staff received at least one vaccine shot against 80.84 per cent among teaching staff and in Haryana 68.06 per cent non-teaching staff has been covered against 78.94 per cent teaching staff.