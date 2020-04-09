War heroes | Robots helping medical staff fight coronavirus

Take a look on the pictures below how robots are becoming warriors to save our frontline soldiers from coronavirus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 As the coronavirus pandemic has spread all over the world, the medical staff is playing the crucial role as a warrior fighting against the outbreak. But they are most at risk due to absence of adequate personal protection equipment. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 However, to save the life of frontline soldiers, many countries are opting for robots to help medical staff communicate freely with COVID-19 patients without coming in close contact with them. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 A coronavirus patient under treatment in the intensive care unit interacts with a robot at 'Ospedale di Circolo' hospital, in Varese, Italy. Six robots will help healthcare professionals assist COVID-19 patients, one robot for every two patients to maximise monitoring and assistance. (Image: AP) 4/10 A robot is placed in front of a coronavirus patient under treatment in the intensive care unit at 'Ospedale di Circolo' hospital, in Varese, Italy. (Image: AP) 5/10 A health worker looks at the screen showing images taken by a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from COVID-19 in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 A patient interacts with a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus outbreak in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Deputy Head of the intensive care unit Flavio Tangian prepares a robot at 'Ospedale di Circolo' hospital, in Varese to help medial staff attend COVID-19 patients from a distance. (Image: AP) 8/10 Research assistant Maitai Dahlan from the Regional Centre of Robotics Technology at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University demonstrates a mobile robot to help with the care of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by reducing the contact between them and hospital personnel in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: AP) 9/10 Medical workers walk by a police robot at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Robots may emerge as heroes during the coronavirus as they are the safer option in this pandemic situation being contagion proof. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 9, 2020 02:57 pm