Health
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: These unusual yoga variations will blow your mind

Yoga tends to calm the mind and bring peace, but people have added unique elements for that very purpose.

Nilanjan Dey @nilanjandey27
Yoga is becoming a trend in the whole world, with people practicing it and making it a part of their daily life. Yoga tends to calm mind and bring peace, but people have added unique elements for that very purpose. (Image Source: Reuters) On this international yoga day let’s look into some of the unusual yoga practices:
On this international yoga day let's look into some of the unusual yoga practices:
Aerial Yoga: A combination of Yoga and Pilates stretches the whole body, making sure to strengthen all the muscles and joints. (Image Source: Reuters)
Aerial Yoga: A combination of Yoga and Pilates stretches the whole body, making sure to strengthen all the muscles and joints. (Image Source: Reuters)
Beer Yoga: You do yoga at a brewery while you consume the malt beverage. (Image Source: Reuters)
Beer Yoga: You do yoga at a brewery while you consume the malt beverage. (Image Source: Reuters)
Cannabis Yoga: Well, you guessed it right. You take weed and do yoga. It is said to open your mind. (Image Source: Reuters)
Cannabis Yoga: well you guessed it you take weed and do yoga. It is said to open your mind. (Image Source: Reuters)
Dog Yoga: This form of yoga creates an attachment with your dog and a bond that is full of harmony. (Image Source: Reuters)
Dog Yoga: This form of yoga creates an attachment with your dog and a bond that is full of harmony. (Image Source: Reuters)
Goat yoga: The yoga uses nature and connects with the animal, all this just goes well together. (Image Source: Reuters)
Goat Yoga: The yoga uses nature and connects with the animal, all this just goes well together. (Image Source: Reuters)
Horse yoga: This yoga at the end creates a connection with the horse in a level that cannot be created through dominance. (Image Source: Reuters)
Horse Yoga: This yoga at the end creates a connection with the horse at a level that cannot be created through dominance. (Image Source: Reuters)
Karaoke yoga: You sing. I sing. We all sing in this form of yoga and enjoy music while you stretch those muscles. (Image Source: Reuters)
Karaoke yoga: You sing. I sing. We all sing in this form of yoga and enjoy music while you stretch those muscles. (Image Source: Reuters)
Nude yoga: Yes, you read correctly. People embrace their body no matter what and get over the vulnerability of it. (Image Source: Reuters)
Nude yoga: Yes, you read correctly. People embrace their body no matter what and get over the vulnerability of it. (Image Source: Reuters)
Paddleboard yoga: Well, doing yoga in the serenity of water. This is something amazing and trending as well. (Image Source: Reuters)
Paddleboard yoga: Well, doing yoga in the serenity of water. This is something amazing and trending as well. (Image Source: Reuters)
Tantrum yoga: What better way to get the frustration out by putting it all in the yoga you do and reliving all that anger. (Image Source: Reuters)
Tantrum Yoga: What better way to get the frustration out by putting it all in the yoga you do and reliving all that anger. (Image Source: Reuters)
Yoga rave: This rave will add health benefits to you as you do yoga in the rave settings with flashy lights and UV lighting. (Image Source: Reuters)
Yoga rave: This rave will add health benefits to you as you do yoga in the rave settings with flashy lights and UV lighting. (Image Source: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 09:15 am

tags #aerial yoga #beer yoga #goat yoga #horse yoga #International Yoga Day #Karaoke Yoga #Nude Yoga #Paddleboard Yoga #Slideshow #Tantrum Yoga #unusual yoga #yoga #Yoga rave

