App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Should you shower after coming home? Check these FAQs about coronavirus

Here’s what you should know about the virus when going out.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease in many cities, allowing people to step out for essential activities. Here is what you should know about the virus when going out. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease in many cities, allowing people to step out for essential activities. Here is what you should know about the virus when going out. (Image: News18 Creative)

Should I shower after coming home from a grocery store? (Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

Should I shower after coming home from a grocery store? (Image: News18 Creative)

Can airborne viruses land on my clothes? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

Can airborne viruses land on my clothes? (Image: News18 Creative)

Can virus particles land on my clothing? (Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

Can virus particles land on my clothing? (Image: News18 Creative)

Can the virus be in my hair or beard? (Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

Can the virus be in my hair or beard? (Image: News18 Creative)

Should I wipe my shoes after coming home from a trip outside? (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

Should I wipe my shoes after coming home from a trip outside? (Image: News18 Creative)

Can I get contaminated if I go outside to walk the dog or exercise? (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

Can I get contaminated if I go outside to walk the dog or exercise? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 18, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.