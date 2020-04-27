In pics | Life inside the intensive care units of hospitals treating coronavirus patients

In this April 10, 2020 photo, nurse Cristina Settembrese fixes two masks to her face during her work shift in the COVID-19 ward at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy. At the height of the coronavirus crisis, Italian doctors were faced with the crushing decision of whether to devote ICU beds with ventilators to critically ill elderly patients with the most urgent need, or younger patients with the best likelihood of survival. (Image: AP)