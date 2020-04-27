App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Life inside the intensive care units of hospitals treating coronavirus patients

While countries across the globe are implementing strict social distancing rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, thousands of healthcare professionals are working day and night to combat the disease.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe, many ae battling for their in the intensive care unit (ICU) of COVID-19. Not just patients who are tested positive for coronavirus but also the healthcare professionals who are working long hours to combat the novel disease. Here are some pictures to show the life inside the intensive care units at hospitals around the world treating COVID-19 cases. (Image: Reuters)
1/16

As the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe, many patients are battling for their lives in the intensive care units (ICUs) of various hospitals. While countries are implementing strict social distancing rules, thousands of healthcare professionals are working day and night to combat the disease. Here are some pictures to show the life inside the intensive care units of hospitals around the world treating COVID-19 cases. (Image: Reuters)

Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patients at one of the intensive care units (ICU) of the Ramon y Cajal hospital in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2020. (Image: AP)
2/16

Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patient at one of the intensive care units of the Ramon y Cajal hospital in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2020. (Image: AP)

Messages of support are seen on a wall as hospital staff walk past at the Hospital Clinic Barcelona as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak continues, Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
3/16

Messages of support are seen on a wall as a hospital employee walks past at the Hospital Clinic Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, on April 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Patient Kouyate, 69-year-old, practices rehabilitation exercises with physiotherapist Christophe Passot after spending 21 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 22, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
4/16

Kouyate, a 69-year-old patient, practises rehabilitation exercises with physiotherapist Christophe Passot after spending 21 days in the ICU for coronavirus disease patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, on April 22, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

In this April 22, 2020 photo, healthcare workers tend to a patient at one of the intensive care units for COVID-19 patients (ICU) of the Akdeniz University hospital in Antalya, Turkey. (Image: AP)
5/16

In this April 22, 2020 photo, healthcare workers tend to a patient at one of the intensive care units for COVID-19 patients at Akdeniz University hospital in Antalya, Turkey. (Image: AP)

Face masks for members of the medical staff treating patients suffering from the COVID-19 are pictured in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
6/16

Face masks for members of the medical staff treating patients suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany,  on April 20, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A member of medical staff checks her temperature prior to working in the intensive care unit (ICU), at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
7/16

A member of the medical staff checks her temperature prior to working in the intensive care unit at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on April 20, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

In this April 16, 2020 photo, healthcare workers put on protective gear in order to assist coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Clinica CEMTRO in Madrid, Spain. (Image: AP)
8/16

In this April 16, 2020 photo, healthcare workers put on protective gear in order to assist coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of the Clinica CEMTRO in Madrid, Spain. (Image: AP)

In this April 16, 2020 photo, individual protection equipment used by healthcare staffers working with coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Clinica CEMTRO in Madrid, Spain. (Image: AP)
9/16

In this April 16, 2020 photo, individual protection equipment used by healthcare staffers working with coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of the Clinica CEMTRO in Madrid, Spain. (Image: AP)

Medical staff members applaud patients who are leaving the Dicle University Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 15, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
10/16

Medical staff members applaud patients who are leaving the Dicle University Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on April 15, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A medical staffer holds the hand of a patient he is tending to, in the ICU of the Bassini Hospital, in Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, Italy, April 14, 2020. (Image: AP)
11/16

A medical staffer holds the hand of a patient he is tending to, in the ICU of the Bassini Hospital, in Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, Italy, April 14, 2020. (Image: AP)

Nurses eat lunch as they take a short break while taking care of patients suffering from the coronavirus at an intensive carex unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
12/16

Nurses eat lunch as they take a short break while taking care of patients suffering from the coronavirus at an intensive carex unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

In this April 10, 2020 photo, nurse Cristina Settembrese fixes two masks to her face during her work shift in the COVID-19 ward at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy. At the height of the coronavirus crisis, Italian doctors were faced with the crushing decision of whether to devote ICU beds with ventilators to critically ill elderly patients with the most urgent need, or younger patients with the best likelihood of survival. (Image: AP)
13/16

In this April 10, 2020 photo, nurse Cristina Settembrese fixes two masks to her face during her work shift in the COVID-19 ward at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy. At the height of the coronavirus crisis, Italian doctors were faced with the crushing decision of whether to devote ICU beds with ventilators to critically ill elderly patients with the most urgent need, or younger patients with the best likelihood of survival. (Image: AP)

Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
14/16

Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, on April 9, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
15/16

Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit in the Manhattan borough of New York City, the US, on April 4, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
16/16

A medical worker holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, on March 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Intensive Care Unit #Slideshow #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.