In pics | Life inside the intensive care units of hospitals treating coronavirus patients

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 As the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe, many patients are battling for their lives in the intensive care units (ICUs) of various hospitals. While countries are implementing strict social distancing rules, thousands of healthcare professionals are working day and night to combat the disease. Here are some pictures to show the life inside the intensive care units of hospitals around the world treating COVID-19 cases. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patient at one of the intensive care units of the Ramon y Cajal hospital in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2020. (Image: AP) 3/16 Messages of support are seen on a wall as a hospital employee walks past at the Hospital Clinic Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, on April 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 4/16 Kouyate, a 69-year-old patient, practises rehabilitation exercises with physiotherapist Christophe Passot after spending 21 days in the ICU for coronavirus disease patients at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, on April 22, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 5/16 In this April 22, 2020 photo, healthcare workers tend to a patient at one of the intensive care units for COVID-19 patients at Akdeniz University hospital in Antalya, Turkey. (Image: AP) 6/16 Face masks for members of the medical staff treating patients suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, on April 20, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 7/16 A member of the medical staff checks her temperature prior to working in the intensive care unit at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on April 20, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 In this April 16, 2020 photo, healthcare workers put on protective gear in order to assist coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of the Clinica CEMTRO in Madrid, Spain. (Image: AP) 9/16 In this April 16, 2020 photo, individual protection equipment used by healthcare staffers working with coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of the Clinica CEMTRO in Madrid, Spain. (Image: AP) 10/16 Medical staff members applaud patients who are leaving the Dicle University Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on April 15, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 11/16 A medical staffer holds the hand of a patient he is tending to, in the ICU of the Bassini Hospital, in Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, Italy, April 14, 2020. (Image: AP) 12/16 Nurses eat lunch as they take a short break while taking care of patients suffering from the coronavirus at an intensive carex unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 13/16 In this April 10, 2020 photo, nurse Cristina Settembrese fixes two masks to her face during her work shift in the COVID-19 ward at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy. At the height of the coronavirus crisis, Italian doctors were faced with the crushing decision of whether to devote ICU beds with ventilators to critically ill elderly patients with the most urgent need, or younger patients with the best likelihood of survival. (Image: AP) 14/16 Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, on April 9, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 15/16 Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility's intensive care unit in the Manhattan borough of New York City, the US, on April 4, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 16/16 A medical worker holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, on March 27, 2020. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 27, 2020 06:18 pm