you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India’s slums can’t afford sanitisers, lacks clean water to prevent coronavirus spread

Lack of clean water for India's poor spawns virus concerns. They can’t afford to buy hand sanitizer, which could help ward off transmission of the coronavirus in his community.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India has reported more than 170 confirmed coronavirus cases, all linked to foreign travel or direct contact with someone who caught the disease abroad. So far, the government has apparently been able to keep a lid on community transmission of the virus. (Image: AP)
1/8

India has reported more than 170 confirmed coronavirus cases, all linked to foreign travel or direct contact with someone who caught the disease abroad. So far, the government has apparently been able to keep a lid on community transmission of the virus. (Image: AP)

Experts say keeping hands clean is one of the easiest and best ways to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus, in addition to social distancing. (Image: PTI)
2/8

Experts say keeping hands clean is one of the easiest and best ways to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus, in addition to social distancing. (Image: PTI)

But for India's homeless and urban poor who live in thousands of slums across major cities and towns, maintaining good hygiene can be nearly impossible. (Image: AP)
3/8

But for India’s homeless and urban poor who live in thousands of slums across major cities and towns, maintaining good hygiene can be nearly impossible. (Image: AP)

Millions of people in India don't have access to clean water. That could leave impoverished Indians at risk during the virus outbreak. (Image: AP)
4/8

Millions of people in India don't have access to clean water. That could leave impoverished Indians at risk during the virus outbreak. (Image: AP)

India's clean water problem isn't new. Hundreds of thousands of people wait in line every day to fill buckets from government water trucks. (Image: AP)
5/8

India’s clean water problem isn’t new. Hundreds of thousands of people wait in line every day to fill buckets from government water trucks. (Image: AP)

According to the UNICEF almost 20% of urban Indians do not have facilities with water and soap at home. (Image: AP)
6/8

According to the UNICEF almost 20% of urban Indians do not have facilities with water and soap at home. (Image: AP)

Thousands of people die every year in India, many without regular access to clean water and these condition can allow the coronavirus epidemic to spread rapidly. (Image: AP)
7/8

Thousands of people die every year in India, many without regular access to clean water and these condition can allow the coronavirus epidemic to spread rapidly. (Image: AP)

India's government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. (Image: PTI)
8/8

India's government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 07:59 am

tags #coronavirus outbreak #India coronavirus #india slum #Slideshow #World News

