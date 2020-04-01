In pics | Indian Railways steps in to combat coronavirus pandemic

Here are some pictures of isolation wards set up by Indian railways to meet the demand of beds for coronavirus patients. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Indian railways is converting train coaches into isolation/quarantine wards for COVID-19 patients as a preparation to fight against the outbreak. (Image: AP) 2/8 Indian Railways plans to offer 20,000 coaches converted into isolation wards for coronavirus patients to accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds. (Image: AP) 3/8 Trains coaches are modified to make isolation wards. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 4/8 Train coaches are modified to make isolation wards. The middle birth was removed and the lower portion was plugged by plywood. A partition is provided from the aisle side for the isolation of the compartment. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Each compartment has 220-volt electrical points for medical instruments. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 6/8 Only non-AC ICF sleeper coaches are being utilised for conversion into isolation coaches. (Image: AP) 7/8 Air Plastic curtains have been used between two cabins for privacy and isolation. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 8/8 The plan is to convert 10 coaches in a week by all 16 zones to meet the demand of beds for coronavirus patients. (Image: AP) First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:18 pm