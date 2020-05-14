In pics | ELISA test for COVID-19 antibody detection - All you need to know

Here is all you need to know about the ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) announced earlier this week that they had developed and validated the indigenous IgG ELISA test called 'COVID KAVACH ELISA' for antibody detection for the novel coronavirus. Here is all you need to know about the ELISA test. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/7 What is ELISA test? (Image: News18 Creative) 3/7 What is the process of the test? (Image: News18 Creative) 4/7 What is ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay)? (Image: News18 Creative) 5/7 COVID KAVACH ELISA (Image: News18 Creative) 6/7 How does it work? (Image: News18 Creative) 7/7 How is it different from other tests? (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 14, 2020 03:00 pm