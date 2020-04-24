App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | All you need to know about how a person with no symptom is spreading coronavirus

Take a look on the pictures below to know how asymptomatic people are spreading COVID-19.

As the silent spreaders of COVID-19 rise, here’s all you need to know about asymptomatic carriers and why they are a threat to COVID containment efforts. (Image: News18 Creative)
As the silent spreaders of COVID-19 rise, here’s all you need to know about asymptomatic carriers and why they are a threat to COVID containment efforts. (Image: News18 Creative)

Asymptomatic carrier vs presymptomatic carrier. (Image: News18 Creative)

How common are they? (Image: News18 Creative)

Why it is a problem? (Image: News18 Creative)

First silent spreader of COVID-19. (Image: News18 Creative)

How long are people contagious? (Image: News18 Creative)

Wear face covers to break the chain. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 06:57 pm

