In fight against COVID variants some firms target T cell jabs

Image: Shutterstock

Getting COVID vaccines into the arms of the world's population is an international priority -- but will today's jabs stay effective against virus variants that are spreading across the globe?

It is one of the big questions about the pandemic, with Pfizer chief Albert Bourla recently acknowledging that it is likely a booster will be needed to help extend the protection conferred by its vaccine and ward off new variants.

A recent study presented a mixed picture.

It found that the antibody response of current vaccines could fail against variants. However, a second immune response in the form of killer T cells -- which attack already infected cells and not the virus itself -- remained largely intact.

Several startups are working on developing shots centred on T cells in hopes of producing a jab that would not only provide protection against new virus strains already on the loose, but also variants that don't yet exist.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Alexis Peyroles heads up French biotech firm OSE Immunotherapeutics, which is developing a vaccine that targets T cells that has just begun clinical trials.

"It could offer several years of protection," he told AFP.

Another French firm, Lyon-based Osivax, is also working on a T cell shot, promising a "universal" vaccine that would be effective against any potential variant.

The government of France, which has yet to develop its own vaccine, is supporting the effort with millions in funding.

Such projects are far from widespread. Among the 400 vaccines under development counted by the World Health Organization only a few are aimed at universal use.

The most advanced shot of its kind is the ImmunityBio vaccine under development in the United States. Very preliminary results released last month were mostly encouraging.

'Complement and broaden'

No lab foresees a final product before next year and many scientists are sceptical about the usefulness of trying to develop a shot to protect against a virus strain that doesn't yet exist.

"Mass vaccination itself is a form of evolutionary 'selection' pressure," British virologist Julian Tang told AFP, "and this pressure may push the virus to evolve to escape any vaccine protection -- so it can be a double-edged sword."

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Other questions involve the extent to which the body will be able to fight the virus with a T cell-based response.

T cells and antibodies work together to form an immune response in the body.

French virologist Yves Gaudin pointed out that if an antibody response fails, "T cells don't serve much purpose".

He said he is "doubtful about the effectiveness of such a vaccine," emphasising that an ideal vaccine would be effective in both areas.

In Europe and the United States the plan for T cell jabs, should they see the light of day, would be to give them to people who had already received the current antibody vaccines.

Peyroles confirmed that OSE's vaccine, should it prove effective in trials, is indeed meant as a way to strengthen current inoculations.

"You would complement and broaden the response created by the first vaccines in terms of scope and time."

He added that T cell vaccines could offer protection to people who have difficulties developing antibodies due to other ailments such as diabetes or cancer.