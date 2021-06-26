In-Depth | COVID-19 third wave: Will ‘Delta Plus’ variant trigger it? Will it affect children more? Experts weigh in

The Delta Plus variant was formed due to a mutation in the B.1.617.2, or the ‘Delta’ variant, first detected in India and considered one of the drivers of the deadly second wave of infections in the country.

It is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1) and has acquired the spike protein mutation called ‘K417N’, which is also found in the ‘Beta’ variant first identified in South Africa.

“The mutation K417N has been of interest as it is present in the Beta variant (B.1.351 lineage), which was reported to have immune evasion property,” the Union Health Ministry had said earlier.

The Health Ministry said on June 22 that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) has dubbed the Delta Plus strain a ‘variant of concern’ based on its characteristics such as increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response or antibody cocktail treatment being used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in India.

However, the World Health Organization has said: “For the moment, this variant (Delta Plus) does not seem to be common, currently accounting for only a small fraction of the Delta sequences… Delta and other circulating variants of concern remain a higher public health risk as they have demonstrated increases in transmission.”

Tarun Bhatnagar, a scientist at the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) told Reuters that the “mutation itself may not lead to a third wave in India — that also depends on COVID-appropriate behaviour, but it could be one of the reasons.”

The variant has been detected in nine other countries: United Kingdom, United States, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Japan, Nepal, China and Russia. But the strain has not sparked fears of a third wave in any of the nations as yet.

Even in India, around 50 cases have been reported so far (including children being infected too), of which three patients have died – one in Maharashtra (octogenarian with comorbidities) and two in Madhya Pradesh (both unvaccinated).

Speaking about whether the Delta Plus variant could potentially be the driving force behind the third wave in India, if and when it arrives, central government district public health officer Dr. Abir Mazumdar told Moneycontrol: “Considering all expert opinions and studies in India as well as abroad, it is unlikely that this sub-strain is going to wreck a havoc in a possible forthcoming third wave.”

“If we look at the data of all nine other countries for Delta Plus variant prevalence as the primary cause of an ongoing wave, it is still insignificant. I would rather ascribe the mass disregard for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with complacency and misinformation as the primary reason for a third wave,” Mazumdar said.

A person receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi, on June 16, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)