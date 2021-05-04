In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

India's total COVID-19 case tally now above 2.02 crore.

India’s crossed another grim milestone of over 2 crores reported COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting 3,57,229 new infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s May 4 update said. India has now recorded more than 2.2 crore cases though new infections have seen a drop after reaching a high of more than 4 lakh cases on May 1.

India reported 3,449 new deaths and 3,20,289 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the data shows. More than 15.89 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, with 17,08,390 new doses given in the last 24 hours. The pace of vaccination has slowed down.

Of the total doses, 81 percent are first doses, while 19 percent are the second. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 16.42 million vaccine doses followed by Rajasthan (13.34 million) and Gujarat (12.95 million).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India now has 34,47,133 active cases, with an increase of 33,491 cases in 24 hours. Maharashtra reports the most (6,59,013 or 19 percent) active cases in the country followed by Karnataka (4,44,754) and Kerala (3,46,230). Twelve states have reported a drop in active cases, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Maharashtra reported the most new cases—48,621 or 14 percent of India's count—in the last 24 hours followed by Karnataka (44,438), Uttar Pradesh (29,052), Kerala (26,011) and Tamil Nadu (20,952). These five states account for 47 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most deaths—567 which were 16 percent of the national tally—followed by Delhi (448), Uttar Pradesh (285), Chhattisgarh (266) and Karnataka (239). These five states account for 52 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Arunachal Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.66 crore, with the recovery rate at 81.9 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 59,500 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (38,687), Karnataka (20,901), Delhi (20,293) and Kerala (19,519).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,20,408. The mortality rate is at 1.1 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 16.6 lakh daily tests were conducted on May 3, with more than 29.33 crore tests done so far.

Globally, more than 15.41 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded till date, with 32.27 lakh deaths. There are more than 1.86 crore active cases in the world, with the US accounting for the most (36 percent) followed by India (19 percent).