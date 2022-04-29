IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva tests positive for COVID-19

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said Thursday, stressing she had only "mild symptoms."

"IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for COVID-19. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely while isolating at home," the Washington-based crisis lender's spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.

"She is fully vaccinated and boosted," he added.

Georgieva joins the ranks of Washington elites who have tested positive lately amid a new rise in daily coronavirus infections.

This group includes multiple members of Congress and Vice President Kamala Harris, who tested positive on Tuesday.

At the time, she said she was not considered to have been in close contact with President Joe Biden.