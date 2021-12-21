IMA writes to health minister, demands fast-track court for expediting NEET-PG 2021 counselling

The IMA’s Junior Doctors Network has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding fast-tracking of the court hearing to expedite NEET-PG 2021 counselling, while extending solidarity with resident doctors protesting outside Nirman Bhawan for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Resident doctors of various hospitals in Delhi protested in front of the Nirman Bhawan over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, affecting patient care services at the three Centre-run and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals as part of the nationwide agitation called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

"In the face of the imminent third wave of COVID-19 and one third of the remaining resident workforce, we have been left with no choice but to intensify the ongoing strike to push further our demands. We stand in solidarity, and participate with resident doctors all over the country who are protesting against the delay in NEET PG counselling, including withdrawal from all services, and protesting today (20th December 2021) at Nirmal Bhavan,” the IMA’s Junior Doctors Network said in the letter written on Monday.

"For the due optimisation of lives of the patients, the overburdened junior residents and around 50,000 doctors who’ve been waiting to be deployed in their earned PG seats amid repeated deferment and hazy policies, we demand the fast tracking of court hearing to necessarily expedite NEET PG counselling,” it stated.

The protesting doctors carried banners and posters, held demonstrations and raised slogans, seeking redressal of the issue.

Police security has been stepped up in the street in front of Nirman Bhawan.

Members of RDAs of all major hospitals of Delhi under the banner of FORDA marched and demonstrated in front of Nirman Bhawan as part of the ongoing agitation to expedite NEET-PG counselling 2021 on Monday also, FORDA president Dr Manish said.

Subsequently, there was a meeting of FORDA and RDA representatives with the Union health minister at Nirman Bhawan, he said.

"However, as earlier, the minister gave only verbal assurance… no concrete measure has been taken by the authorities concerned,” he had said.

By evening, protesters returned as they were not prepared to camp in the streets and returned on Tuesday morning.

Dr Anuj Aggarwal, general secretary of Safdarjung hospital RDA, on Monday said, "The minister, along with some officials, verbally assured us that within one week the EWS report will be submitted in court and the matter will be taken up on an urgent basis. However, they have not yet got the case mentioned.”

"In the evening, we were told by the police to vacate the area, contending that after 6 pm they have to do security checks as there is a VIP movement on that stretch. We will continue our agitation tomorrow again at the same place,” he said.

On December 9, the resident doctors had said that they were suspending the agitation, called by the FORDA for a week following the Health Ministry’s assurance to expedite court hearing and subsequently fast-tracking of the counselling process.

However, on Wednesday, FORDA wrote to the Union health minister informing him that it was resuming the stir from December 17.

AIIMS RDA, which has been protesting the delay in NEET-PG counselling by working with black ribbons on their arms, held a candlelight march in the evening from JLN auditorium, in the campus to gate number one on Monday.

Resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Hospitals, and three hospitals under the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), including LNJP Hospital, had resumed the stir on Friday, accusing the government of making a false promise.

They also pointed out the "acute shortage" of resident doctors across the country as the counselling of the NEET-PG 2021 batch has already been delayed by eight months.