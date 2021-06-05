IMA says 649 doctors die in COVID-19 second wave, highest in Delhi

In Bihar, 97 doctors died during second phase of pandemic, followed by 79 in Uttar Pradesh (File image)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 5 released a state-wise tally of doctors who lost their lives during the second wave of COVID-19. As per the list, a total of 646 doctors died in the line of duty, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded in Delhi.

In the national capital, 109 doctors lost their lives in the second phase of the pandemic, according to the medical body. In Bihar, 97 doctors died during the period, followed by 79 in Uttar Pradesh and 43 in Rajasthan.

The three states in north India were among the worst affected by the resurgent COVID-19 crisis, which began since late March.

Among the southern states, 35 doctors lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh, 34 in neighbouring Telangana and 32 in Tamil Nadu.

The least number of deaths was recorded in Puducherry, with only one doctor in the southern Union territory losing his life. Two deaths each were recorded in Tripura, Goa and Uttarakhand, three each in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab, whereas, five doctors lost their lives in Kerala, Manipur and Chhattisgarh, the IMA said.



A total of 646 doctors died in the second wave of COVID-19: Indian Medical Association pic.twitter.com/RF5Yw355zw

— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to the second wave in terms of official caseload, recorded the death of 23 doctors, the medical association said.

Since the onset of the second wave, India has recorded more than 1.5 lakh deaths due to COVID-19. The country witnessed an exponential surge in infections, with the per-day case count peaking to above 4 lakh in the first week of May.