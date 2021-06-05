MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

IMA says 649 doctors die in COVID-19 second wave, highest in Delhi

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to the second wave in terms of official caseload, recorded the death of 23 doctors, the medical body said.

Moneycontrol News
June 05, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
In Bihar, 97 doctors died during second phase of pandemic, followed by 79 in Uttar Pradesh (File image)

In Bihar, 97 doctors died during second phase of pandemic, followed by 79 in Uttar Pradesh (File image)


The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 5 released a state-wise tally of doctors who lost their lives during the second wave of COVID-19. As per the list, a total of 646 doctors died in the line of duty, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded in Delhi.

In the national capital, 109 doctors lost their lives in the second phase of the pandemic, according to the medical body. In Bihar, 97 doctors died during the period, followed by 79 in Uttar Pradesh and 43 in Rajasthan.

The three states in north India were among the worst affected by the resurgent COVID-19 crisis, which began since late March.

Also Read | IMA demands action against Ramdev for remarks on modern medicine, threatens to move court

Among the southern states, 35 doctors lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh, 34 in neighbouring Telangana and 32 in Tamil Nadu.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The least number of deaths was recorded in Puducherry, with only one doctor in the southern Union territory losing his life. Two deaths each were recorded in Tripura, Goa and Uttarakhand, three each in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab, whereas, five doctors lost their lives in Kerala, Manipur and Chhattisgarh, the IMA said.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to the second wave in terms of official caseload, recorded the death of 23 doctors, the medical association said.

Since the onset of the second wave, India has recorded more than 1.5 lakh deaths due to COVID-19. The country witnessed an exponential surge in infections, with the per-day case count peaking to above 4 lakh in the first week of May.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 second wave #IMA #Maharashtra
first published: Jun 5, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey